ISLE OF THE CROSS schiebt Video nach
Kommentieren
02.11.2020 | 22:22
Das zugehörige Album "Excelsis" ist bereits im Februar veröffentlicht worden, doch gibt es jetzt noch bei YouTube das neueste Video der Prog-Death-Kapelle ISLE OF THE CROSS zu 'Paradigm'.
Das zugehörige Album "Excelsis" ist bereits im Februar veröffentlicht worden, doch gibt es jetzt noch bei YouTube das neueste Video der Prog-Death-Kapelle ISLE OF THE CROSS zu 'Paradigm'.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- isle of the cross paradigm excelsis
0 Kommentare