IVAR BJØRNSON & EINAR SELVIK: Tourdaten für 2019 bestätigt

Im kommenden Jahr werden die beiden Musiker IVAR BJØRNSON (ENSLAVED) und EINAR SELVIK WARDRUNA gemeinsam auf Tour gehen. Sie spielen Songs aus ihren beiden gemeinsamen Alben "Hugsjá" und "Skuggsjá".



Die beiden Künstler sagen dazu folgendes: "This is the realization of a new stage of this wonderful journey we are on together; first writing music, performing it at festivals, releasing it as albums; and now finally taking it all out onto the road to perform our musical works to our listeners. We are very much looking forward to these musical meetings with you all – and thank you for your massive support, at the end of the day that is what made this happen!"



Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:



28.01.19 Paris-La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

29.01.19 London-Islington Assembly Hall

30.01.19 Utrecht-TivoliVredenburg

01.02.19 Dresden-Reithalle

02.02.19 Kraków-Klub Studio

03.02.19 Prag-Hybernia Theater



Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 02.11.2018 ab 10:00 Uhr.

Quelle: https://www.facebook.com/IvarBjornsonEinarSelvik/ Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: ivar bjrnson and einar selvik tour 2019 wardruna enslaved huggsja skuggsja