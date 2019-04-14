Infos und Hörprobe zur neuen EP von TESSITURA
14.04.2019 | 16:58
Die Death-Thrasher TESSITURA aus Kanada haben für Juni ihre neue EP "Unearth The Underworld" angekündigt und geben Cover, Trackliste und ein Drum-Playthrough zu 'Wounds Of The Righteous' durch:
1. Wounds of The Righteous (6:26)
2. Bison Hat (6:13)
3. Stagnant (5:13)
4. Severed Earth (6:21)
5. Of The Inferno (6:30)
Spieldauer: 30:46
