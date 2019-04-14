Infos und Hörprobe zur neuen EP von TESSITURA

Die Death-Thrasher TESSITURA aus Kanada haben für Juni ihre neue EP "Unearth The Underworld" angekündigt und geben Cover, Trackliste und ein Drum-Playthrough zu 'Wounds Of The Righteous' durch:

1. Wounds of The Righteous (6:26)

2. Bison Hat (6:13)

3. Stagnant (5:13)

4. Severed Earth (6:21)

5. Of The Inferno (6:30)

Spieldauer: 30:46