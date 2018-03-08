JOE BONAMASSA mit neuem Blues-Livealbum, Tourdates
Mitte Mai wird das Livewerk namens "British Blues Explosion Live" über Provogue (Rough Trade) erscheinen. Das Konzert wird es als Doppel-CD, Doppel-DVD. Blu-ray und dreifach-Vinyl (in schwarz-rotem, weißem und blauem Vinyl) geben und das hier enthalten:
Disc 1
01. Beck's Bolero / Rice Pudding
02. Mainline Florida
03. Boogie With Stu
04. Let Me Love You Baby
05. Plynth (Water Down The Drain)
06. Spanish Boots
07. Double Crossing Time
08. Motherless
Disc 2
01. SWLABR
02. Tea For One / I Can't Quit You Baby
03. Little Girl
04. Pretending
05. Black Winter / Django
06. How Many More Times
In Kürze kommt der gefühlvolle Gitarrist auch zu uns und wird live aufspielen:
20.03. FRANKFURT a.M. – Jahrhunderthalle
21.03. FRANKFURT a.M. – Jahrhunderthalle
22.03. A-WIEN – Stadthalle
25.03. CHEMNITZ – Stadthalle
26.03. NÜRNBERG – Arena Nürnberg
28.03. KÖLN – Lanxess Arena
30.03. BERLIN – Tempodrom
31.03. BERLIN – Tempodrom
02.04. KIEL – Sparkassen Arena
