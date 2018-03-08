JOE BONAMASSA mit neuem Blues-Livealbum, Tourdates

Mitte Mai wird das Livewerk namens "British Blues Explosion Live" über Provogue (Rough Trade) erscheinen. Das Konzert wird es als Doppel-CD, Doppel-DVD. Blu-ray und dreifach-Vinyl (in schwarz-rotem, weißem und blauem Vinyl) geben und das hier enthalten:

Disc 1

01. Beck's Bolero / Rice Pudding

02. Mainline Florida

03. Boogie With Stu

04. Let Me Love You Baby

05. Plynth (Water Down The Drain)

06. Spanish Boots

07. Double Crossing Time

08. Motherless



Disc 2

01. SWLABR

02. Tea For One / I Can't Quit You Baby

03. Little Girl

04. Pretending

05. Black Winter / Django

06. How Many More Times

In Kürze kommt der gefühlvolle Gitarrist auch zu uns und wird live aufspielen:

20.03. FRANKFURT a.M. – Jahrhunderthalle

21.03. FRANKFURT a.M. – Jahrhunderthalle

22.03. A-WIEN – Stadthalle

25.03. CHEMNITZ – Stadthalle

26.03. NÜRNBERG – Arena Nürnberg

28.03. KÖLN – Lanxess Arena

30.03. BERLIN – Tempodrom

31.03. BERLIN – Tempodrom

02.04. KIEL – Sparkassen Arena