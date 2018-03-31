KING CRIMSON: Drei-CD-Live-Set

Die Show in Wien 2016 wurde aufgezeichnet und ist über den Shop auf pledgemusic.com erhältlich. Enthalten sind folgende Lieder:

Disc One:

First Set: (Vienna, 2016)

1. Walk On: Soundscapes: Monk Morph Music Of The Chamber

2. Hell Hounds of Krim

3. Pictures of a City

4. Dawn Song

Suitable Grounds for The Blues

5. VROOOM

6. The Construkction of Light

7. The Court of the Crimson King

8. The Letters

9. Sailors’ Tale

10. Interlude

11. Radical Action II

12. Level V



Disc Two:

Second Set: Vienna, 2016

1. Fairy Dust Of The Drumsons

2. Peace: An End

3. Cirkus

4. Indiscipline

5. Epitaph

6. Easy Money

7. Devil Dogs of Tessellation Row

8. Red

9. Meltdown

10. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part Two

11. Starless



Disc Three: Encores and Expansions

1. Fracture

2. Heroes

3. 21st Century Schizoid Man

4. Schoenberg Softened His Hat

5. Ahriman’s Ceaseless Corruptions

6. Spenta’s Counter Claim