KINO: Neue Hörprobe

Am 23. März wird "Radio Voltaire" erscheinen und die Band KINO, bestehend aus John Mitchell (IT BITES, LONELY ROBOT) und Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) mit Unterstützung von Craig Blundell (STEVEN WILSON) am Schlagzeug und John Beck (IT BITES) an den Keyboards, möchte noch einen Kaufgrund liefern in Form des Strams zu 'I Don't Know Why': Youtube.

Außerdem gab es vorher schon das Lied 'The Dead Club': Youtube.

und das Stück 'Grey Shapes On Concrete Fields': Youtube.

Na, überzeugt? Das Album wird es als CD, Vinyl, Doppel-CD+Vinyl und Download geben und kann beim Label Inside Out vorbestellt werden.