LACUNA COIL: Neues Album "Black Anima" erscheint im Oktober
Kommentieren
Am 11.10.2019 wird die italienische Metal-Band LACUNA COIL ihr neues Album via Century Media Records veröffentlichen. Es trägt den Namen "Black Anima".
Cristina Scabbia sagt dazu: "Black Anima is all of us.
It’s you and it’s me, it’s everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that’s halfway asleep.
It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It’s sacrifice and pain, it’s justice and fear, it’s fury and revenge, it’s past and future….
Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity. The black core that balances it all… as without darkness light would never exist. We proudly present to you our new work and can’t wait to welcome you in our embrace.
We are the Anima."
Neben einigen Sommer-Shows wird die Band im Herbst mit ELUVEITIE auf Tour gehen.
Folgende Daten sind bestätigt:
LACUNA COIL Summer-Shows:
19 Jul 2019 USA - Oshkosh, Wisconsin Rock USA
20 Jul 2019 USA - Cadott, Wisconsin Rock Fest
22 Jul 2019 USA - New York, Gramercy
23 Jul 2019 USA - New York, Gramercy
8 Aug 2019 Spain - Villena, Leyendas del Rock Festival
10 Aug 2019 The Netherlands - Leeuwarden, Into the Grave Festival
16 Aug 2019 CZ - Moravsky Krumlov, Rock Heart
17 Aug 2019 Ukraine - Lviv, Zaxidfest
LACUNA COIL + ELUVEITIE:
Support: INFACTED RAIN
02 Nov 2019 Italy – Bari, Demodé Club
03 Nov 2019 Italy – Rome, Orion
05 Nov 2019 Italy – Bologna, Estragon
06 Nov 2019 Italy – Milan, Live Club
08 Nov 2019 Germany – Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn
09 Nov 2019 Germany – Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle II
10 Nov 2019 Belgium – Antwerp, Trix
12 Nov 2019 UK – Manchester, O2 Ritz
13 Nov 2019 UK – Glasgow, Garage
14 Nov 2019 IRELAND – Dublin, Academy
15 Nov 2019 UK - Bristol, SWX
16 Nov 2019 UK – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
17 Nov 2019 NL – Utrecht, Tivoli Ronda
19 Nov 2019 Germany – Frankfurt, Batschkapp
20 Nov 2019 Germany – Hannover, Capitol
21 Nov 2019 Germany – Berlin, Huxleys
22 Nov 2019 Germany – Leipzig, Felsenkeller
23 Nov 2019 Germany – Munich, Tonhalle
24 Nov 2019 Austria – Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm
26 Nov 2019 France – Bordeaux, Le Rocher de Palmer
27 Nov 2019 Spain – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
28 Nov 2019 Spain – Madrid, Mon Live
29 Nov 2019 France – Toulouse, Le Bikini
30 Nov 2019 France – Rennes, L'Etage
01 Dec 2019 France – Paris, Elysée-Montmartre
03 Dec 2019 Germany – Saarbrücken, Garage
04 Dec 2019 Germany – Nurnberg, Hirsch
05 Dec 2019 Slovenia – Ljubljana, Kino Siska
08 Dec 2019 Austria – Vienna, Arena
10 Dec 2019 Poland – Krakow, Kwadrat Students Club
11 Dec 2019 Poland – Warsaw, Progresja
12 Dec 2019 Latvia – Riga, Melna Piektdiena
13 Dec 2019 Finland – Helsinki, Tavastia
14 Dec 2019 Finland – Tampere, Pakkahuone
15 Dec 2019 Estonia – Tallinn, Rock Cafe
17 Dec 2019 Sweden – Stockholm, Klubben Fryshuset
18 Dec 2019 Norway – Oslo, Vulkan Arena
19 Dec 2019 Sweden – Gothenburg, Tradgarn
20 Dec 2019 Denmark – Copenhagen, Amager Bio
21 Dec 2019 Germany – Hamburg, Docks
- Quelle:
- Head of PR
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- lacuna coil black anima tour 2019 neues album 2019 eluveitie infacted rain
0 Kommentare