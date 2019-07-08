LACUNA COIL: Neues Album

Am 11.10.2019 wird die italienische Metal-Band LACUNA COIL ihr neues Album via Century Media Records veröffentlichen. Es trägt den Namen "Black Anima".



Cristina Scabbia sagt dazu: "Black Anima is all of us.

It’s you and it’s me, it’s everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that’s halfway asleep.

It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It’s sacrifice and pain, it’s justice and fear, it’s fury and revenge, it’s past and future….



Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity. The black core that balances it all… as without darkness light would never exist. We proudly present to you our new work and can’t wait to welcome you in our embrace.



We are the Anima."



Neben einigen Sommer-Shows wird die Band im Herbst mit ELUVEITIE auf Tour gehen.



Folgende Daten sind bestätigt:



LACUNA COIL Summer-Shows:

19 Jul 2019 USA - Oshkosh, Wisconsin Rock USA

20 Jul 2019 USA - Cadott, Wisconsin Rock Fest

22 Jul 2019 USA - New York, Gramercy

23 Jul 2019 USA - New York, Gramercy

8 Aug 2019 Spain - Villena, Leyendas del Rock Festival

10 Aug 2019 The Netherlands - Leeuwarden, Into the Grave Festival

16 Aug 2019 CZ - Moravsky Krumlov, Rock Heart

17 Aug 2019 Ukraine - Lviv, Zaxidfest



LACUNA COIL + ELUVEITIE:

Support: INFACTED RAIN



02 Nov 2019 Italy – Bari, Demodé Club

03 Nov 2019 Italy – Rome, Orion

05 Nov 2019 Italy – Bologna, Estragon

06 Nov 2019 Italy – Milan, Live Club

08 Nov 2019 Germany – Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

09 Nov 2019 Germany – Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle II

10 Nov 2019 Belgium – Antwerp, Trix

12 Nov 2019 UK – Manchester, O2 Ritz

13 Nov 2019 UK – Glasgow, Garage

14 Nov 2019 IRELAND – Dublin, Academy

15 Nov 2019 UK - Bristol, SWX

16 Nov 2019 UK – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 Nov 2019 NL – Utrecht, Tivoli Ronda

19 Nov 2019 Germany – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

20 Nov 2019 Germany – Hannover, Capitol

21 Nov 2019 Germany – Berlin, Huxleys

22 Nov 2019 Germany – Leipzig, Felsenkeller

23 Nov 2019 Germany – Munich, Tonhalle

24 Nov 2019 Austria – Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm

26 Nov 2019 France – Bordeaux, Le Rocher de Palmer

27 Nov 2019 Spain – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

28 Nov 2019 Spain – Madrid, Mon Live

29 Nov 2019 France – Toulouse, Le Bikini

30 Nov 2019 France – Rennes, L'Etage

01 Dec 2019 France – Paris, Elysée-Montmartre

03 Dec 2019 Germany – Saarbrücken, Garage

04 Dec 2019 Germany – Nurnberg, Hirsch

05 Dec 2019 Slovenia – Ljubljana, Kino Siska

08 Dec 2019 Austria – Vienna, Arena

10 Dec 2019 Poland – Krakow, Kwadrat Students Club

11 Dec 2019 Poland – Warsaw, Progresja

12 Dec 2019 Latvia – Riga, Melna Piektdiena

13 Dec 2019 Finland – Helsinki, Tavastia

14 Dec 2019 Finland – Tampere, Pakkahuone

15 Dec 2019 Estonia – Tallinn, Rock Cafe

17 Dec 2019 Sweden – Stockholm, Klubben Fryshuset

18 Dec 2019 Norway – Oslo, Vulkan Arena

19 Dec 2019 Sweden – Gothenburg, Tradgarn

20 Dec 2019 Denmark – Copenhagen, Amager Bio

21 Dec 2019 Germany – Hamburg, Docks

Quelle: Head of PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: lacuna coil black anima tour 2019 neues album 2019 eluveitie infacted rain