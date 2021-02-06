LAMB OF GOD: Anfüttern für Deluxe-Version
Epic Records ist dafür verantwortlich, dass LAMB OF GOD am 26.03.2021 eine Deluxe-Variante von "Lamb Of God" auf die Menschheit losläßt.
Das liest sich dann vorfreudig so:
Disc 1
01 – “Memento Mori”
02 – “Checkmate”
03 – “Gears”
04 – “Reality Bath”
05 – “New Colossal Hate”
06 – “Resurrection Man”
07 – “Poison Dream” (feat. Jamey Jasta)
08 – “Routes” (feat. Chuck Billy)
09 – “Bloodshot Eyes”
10 – “On The Hook”
11 – “Ghost Shaped People” (bonus track)
12 – “Hyperthermic / Accelerate” (bonus track)
Disc 2
01 – “Memento Mori” (live)
02 – “Checkmate” (live)
03 – “Gears” (live)
04 – “Reality Bath” (live)
05 – “New Colossal Hate” (live)
06 – “Resurrection Man” (live)
07 – “Posion Dream” (live)
08 – “Routes” (live)
09 – “Bloodshot Eyes” (live)
10 – “On The Hook” (live)
11 – “Contractor” (live)
12 – “Ruin” (live)
13 – “The Death Of Us” (live)
14 – “512” (live)
