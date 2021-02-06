LAMB OF GOD: Anfüttern für Deluxe-Version

Epic Records ist dafür verantwortlich, dass LAMB OF GOD am 26.03.2021 eine Deluxe-Variante von "Lamb Of God" auf die Menschheit losläßt.

Das liest sich dann vorfreudig so:

Disc 1

01 – “Memento Mori”

02 – “Checkmate”

03 – “Gears”

04 – “Reality Bath”

05 – “New Colossal Hate”

06 – “Resurrection Man”

07 – “Poison Dream” (feat. Jamey Jasta)

08 – “Routes” (feat. Chuck Billy)

09 – “Bloodshot Eyes”

10 – “On The Hook”

11 – “Ghost Shaped People” (bonus track)

12 – “Hyperthermic / Accelerate” (bonus track)

Disc 2

01 – “Memento Mori” (live)

02 – “Checkmate” (live)

03 – “Gears” (live)

04 – “Reality Bath” (live)

05 – “New Colossal Hate” (live)

06 – “Resurrection Man” (live)

07 – “Posion Dream” (live)

08 – “Routes” (live)

09 – “Bloodshot Eyes” (live)

10 – “On The Hook” (live)

11 – “Contractor” (live)

12 – “Ruin” (live)

13 – “The Death Of Us” (live)

14 – “512” (live)