LAW OF CONTAGION: Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Litany' veröffentlicht

Die portugiesische Black-Metal-Band LAW OF CONTAGION hat ein Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Litany' veröffentlicht. Es stammt vom neuen Album "Woeful Litanies From The Nether Realms", welches am 28.08.2020 via Moribund Records erscheinen wird.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Heralding the Insane

2. Ov Evil

3. Litany

4. Blood Vindication

5. Ancient Obscenities

6. Cult of the Damned

7. Mors Ultima Ratio

Quelle: PromoJukeBox Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: law of contagion litany woeful litanies from the nether realms moribund records