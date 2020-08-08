LAW OF CONTAGION: Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Litany' veröffentlicht
08.08.2020 | 22:28
Die portugiesische Black-Metal-Band LAW OF CONTAGION hat ein Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Litany' veröffentlicht. Es stammt vom neuen Album "Woeful Litanies From The Nether Realms", welches am 28.08.2020 via Moribund Records erscheinen wird.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Heralding the Insane
2. Ov Evil
3. Litany
4. Blood Vindication
5. Ancient Obscenities
6. Cult of the Damned
7. Mors Ultima Ratio
