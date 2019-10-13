LEPROUS und die entfernte Glocke
Das Lied 'Distant Bell' stammt vom am 25. Oktober erscheinenden Album "Pitfalls": Youtube.
Das Album der Norweger wird es als Digi-Book mit zwei Bonustiteln und als Standard-CD geben. In Sachen Vinyl ist eine unlimitierte schwarze Ausgabe als Gatefold-Doppel-Scheibe mit CD geplant, die es auch in diesen limitierten Farbversionen geben wird:
Clear 2LP: 200x copies (IOM Webshop Europe)
White 2LP: 400x copies (IOM Webshop & CM Distro Europe)
Transparent Red 2LP: 200x copies (O-Merch Bandshop)
Dark Green 2LP: 200x (Band on tour)
Smoke 2LP: 200x copies (Laser’s Edge)
Golden 2LP: 200x copies (CM US Onlineshop)
