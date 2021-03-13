LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL: Neue Single 'Noyalain' veröffentlicht

Die beiden Musiker LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL haben vor einigen Jahren das gleichnamige Musikprojekt gegründet. Während die DEAD CAN DANCE-Sängerin wohl wesentlich bekannter sein dürfte, ist ihr musikalischer Partner ebenfalls bei besagter Band tätigt. Dort steht er am Keyboard. Nun hat das Duo mit 'Noyalin' einen neuen Song veröffentlicht, der ein Vorbote zum ersten Album "Burn" ist. Das Werk wird am 07.05.2021 via Atlantic Curve erscheinen. Es wurde von James Chapman (MAPS) produziert.



Die Sängerin sagt zur Single: "'Noyalain' is a song of welcome. An invitation to walk in peace, unlock the passive passion within, engage in the diversity of life and celebrate."



Ihr Kollege fügt dazu: "'Noyalain' is the first song we created which began to play images in my mind’s eye. Widescreen images of far horizons and great landscapes. Of the living world at its most devastatingly beautiful." Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Heleali (The Sea Will Rise)

2. Noyalain (Burn)

3. Deshta (Forever)

4. Aldavyeem (A Time To Dance)

5. Orion (The Weary Huntsman)

6. Keson (Until My Strength Returns)

7. Do So Yol (Gather The Wind)

Quelle: Hardbeat Promotion Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: lisa gerrard jules maxwell dead can dance burn noyalin james chapman maps atlantic curve