LIZZY BORDEN: Neues Album komplett im Stream
15.06.2018 | 22:00
My Midnight Things
Das neu erschienene Werk heißt "My Midnight Things" und kann in Gänze angehört werden: Youtube.
Das Album enthält folgende Lieder:
My Midnight Things
Obsessed With You
Long May They Haunt Us
The Scar Across My Heart
A Stranger To Love
The Perfect Poison
Run Away With Me
Our Love Is God
My Midnight Things (Reprise)
We Belong To The Shadows
Wer jetzt Gefallen daran gefunden hat, kann das Album bei Metal Blade bestellen.
