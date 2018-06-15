LIZZY BORDEN: Neues Album komplett im Stream

Das neu erschienene Werk heißt "My Midnight Things" und kann in Gänze angehört werden: Youtube.

Das Album enthält folgende Lieder:

My Midnight Things

Obsessed With You

Long May They Haunt Us

The Scar Across My Heart

A Stranger To Love

The Perfect Poison

Run Away With Me

Our Love Is God

My Midnight Things (Reprise)

We Belong To The Shadows

Wer jetzt Gefallen daran gefunden hat, kann das Album bei Metal Blade bestellen.