LONG DISTANCE CALLING kündigt neues Album "How Do We Want To Live?" an!
Die Instrumental-Post-Rocker LONG DISTANCE CALLING kündigen für den 26.06.2020 das neue Album "How Do We Want To Live?" an!
Schaut euch hier das Video zum neuen Track 'Hazard' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vj9_KM3DuIM
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
1. Curiosity (Part 1)
2. Curiosity (Part 2)
3. Hazard
4. Voices
5. Fail/Opportunity
6. Immunity
7. Sharing Thoughts
8. Beyond Your Limits
9. True/Negative
10. Ashes
Auch gibt es Tourdaten für die "Seats & Sounds - Tour":
08.09.20 Hamburg kleine Elbphilharmonie – SOLD OUT
09.09.20 Hannover Pavillon
10.09.20 Bochum Christuskirche
11.09.20 Dresden Alter Schlachthof
12.09.20 Leipzig Parkbühne
13.09.20 Berlin Passionskirche
15.09.20 Köln E-Werk
16.09.20 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle Club
17.09.20 Mannheim Capitol
18.09.20 München St. Matthäus
19.09.20 Stuttgart Mozartsaal
