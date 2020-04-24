LONG DISTANCE CALLING kündigt neues Album

Die Instrumental-Post-Rocker LONG DISTANCE CALLING kündigen für den 26.06.2020 das neue Album "How Do We Want To Live?" an!

Schaut euch hier das Video zum neuen Track 'Hazard' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vj9_KM3DuIM

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

1. Curiosity (Part 1)

2. Curiosity (Part 2)

3. Hazard

4. Voices

5. Fail/Opportunity

6. Immunity

7. Sharing Thoughts

8. Beyond Your Limits

9. True/Negative

10. Ashes

Auch gibt es Tourdaten für die "Seats & Sounds - Tour":

08.09.20 Hamburg kleine Elbphilharmonie – SOLD OUT

09.09.20 Hannover Pavillon

10.09.20 Bochum Christuskirche

11.09.20 Dresden Alter Schlachthof

12.09.20 Leipzig Parkbühne

13.09.20 Berlin Passionskirche

15.09.20 Köln E-Werk

16.09.20 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle Club

17.09.20 Mannheim Capitol

18.09.20 München St. Matthäus

19.09.20 Stuttgart Mozartsaal

