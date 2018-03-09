LORDS OF THE BLACK: Neues Album im Mai Video
Das dritte Album wird "Icons Of The New Days" heißen und mit folgenden Liedern veröffentlicht werden:
World Gone Mad
I - History Of Gods
II - The Slaughter Of Innocence
III - World Gone Mad
Icons Of The New Days
Not In A Place Like This
When A Hero Takes A Fall
Forevermore
The Way I’ll Remember
Fallin’
King’s Reborn
Long Way To Go
The Edge Of Darkness
Wait No Prayers For The Dying
All I Have Left
Bonus Disc tracklisting (only available on CD/DVD Deluxe Ed. and digital):
Innuendo (Queen cover)
Only (Anthrax cover)
Tears Of The Dragon (Bruce Dickinson cover)
Edge Of The Blade (Journey cover)
The Maker And The Storm (Bonus Track)
When Nothing Was Wrong (Bonus Track)
Zur Einstimmung gibt es hier schon einmal das Video zum Titelsong: Youtube.
- Quelle:
- Bravewords
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
