LORDS OF THE BLACK: Neues Album im Mai Video

Das dritte Album wird "Icons Of The New Days" heißen und mit folgenden Liedern veröffentlicht werden:

World Gone Mad

I - History Of Gods

II - The Slaughter Of Innocence

III - World Gone Mad

Icons Of The New Days

Not In A Place Like This

When A Hero Takes A Fall

Forevermore

The Way I’ll Remember

Fallin’

King’s Reborn

Long Way To Go

The Edge Of Darkness

Wait No Prayers For The Dying

All I Have Left



Bonus Disc tracklisting (only available on CD/DVD Deluxe Ed. and digital):

Innuendo (Queen cover)

Only (Anthrax cover)

Tears Of The Dragon (Bruce Dickinson cover)

Edge Of The Blade (Journey cover)

The Maker And The Storm (Bonus Track)

When Nothing Was Wrong (Bonus Track)

Zur Einstimmung gibt es hier schon einmal das Video zum Titelsong: Youtube.