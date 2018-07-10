LORDS OF THE TRIDENT: Albumdetails, kostenloser Song

Es gibt etwas Neues von "the most metal band on Earth" zu ihrem siebten Album "Shadows From The Past", das am 24. August erscheinen wird. Nach einer erfolgreichen Crowdfunding-Kampagne steht nun das Cover und die Trackliste:

1. Death Dealer

2. Zero Hour

3. Tormentor

4. Burn it Down (With Fire) Feat. Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers)

5. Figaro

6. The Party Has Arrived

7. Brothers of Cain

8. Reaper's Hourglass

9. Chasing Shadows

10. The Nameless Tomb

11. The Gatekeeper



Die japanische Ausgabe wird zwei Bonustrack enthalten:

12. Cross The Line

13. Desolation (Haze of the Battlefield Pt. 2)

Die erste Single 'Death Dealer' ist kostenlos als Download erhältlich, wenn man sich in die E-Mail-Liste der Band einträgt. Hier gibt es den Download.