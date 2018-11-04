LORD OF THE LOST bringt Live-Doppel-CD und -DVD
Am 16. November wird "Confession (Live at Christuskirche)" über Napalm erscheinen und folgende Lieder enthalten:
CD 1
Raining Stars
Wander In Sable
Dry The Rain
The Devil You Know
The Love Of God
Ribcages
The Sands Of Time
Six Feet Underground
Beyond Beautiful
Waiting For You To Die
CD 2
Fall Asleep
Drag Me To Hell
Prison
See You Soon
Full Metal Bawl (The True Story About Her Death)
Fists Up In The Air
My Better Me
Annabel Lee
The Broken Ones
Credo
Lost In A Heartbeat
Lighthouse
Hier ist ein kleiner Vorgeschmack in Form von 'Prison': Youtube.
Vorbestellungen nimmt der Napalm Webshop entgegen.
