LORD OF THE LOST bringt Live-Doppel-CD und -DVD

Am 16. November wird "Confession (Live at Christuskirche)" über Napalm erscheinen und folgende Lieder enthalten:

CD 1

Raining Stars

Wander In Sable

Dry The Rain

The Devil You Know

The Love Of God

Ribcages

The Sands Of Time

Six Feet Underground

Beyond Beautiful

Waiting For You To Die



CD 2

Fall Asleep

Drag Me To Hell

Prison

See You Soon

Full Metal Bawl (The True Story About Her Death)

Fists Up In The Air

My Better Me

Annabel Lee

The Broken Ones

Credo

Lost In A Heartbeat

Lighthouse

Hier ist ein kleiner Vorgeschmack in Form von 'Prison': Youtube.

Vorbestellungen nimmt der Napalm Webshop entgegen.