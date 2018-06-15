LORD OF THE LOST veröffentlicht zweite Single

Die Band wird am 3. August über Napalm Records ihr neues Album "Thornstar" veröffentlichen, aus dem auch die zweite Single 'Morgana' stammt: Youtube.

Elektro-Goth-Metal, nicht übel, intensiv dargeboten, wenn auch zwischendurch etwas harmlos und mit dicken Chören durchsetzt. Doch, nicht übel. Hier ist die Trackliste des kommenden Albums:

CD 1

On This Rock I Will Build My Church

Loreley

Black Halo

In Our Hands

Morgana

Haythor

Naxxar

Cut Me Out

The Mortarian

Under The Sun

In Darkness, In Light

Forevermore

Ruins



CD 2 (available in the Digipack)

Abracadabra (feat. Dero Goi / OOMPH!)

Voodoo Doll

The Art Of Love

Lily Of The Vale

Penta

Free Radicals

Live Pray Die Repeat