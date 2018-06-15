LORD OF THE LOST veröffentlicht zweite Single
Die Band wird am 3. August über Napalm Records ihr neues Album "Thornstar" veröffentlichen, aus dem auch die zweite Single 'Morgana' stammt: Youtube.
Elektro-Goth-Metal, nicht übel, intensiv dargeboten, wenn auch zwischendurch etwas harmlos und mit dicken Chören durchsetzt. Doch, nicht übel. Hier ist die Trackliste des kommenden Albums:
CD 1
On This Rock I Will Build My Church
Loreley
Black Halo
In Our Hands
Morgana
Haythor
Naxxar
Cut Me Out
The Mortarian
Under The Sun
In Darkness, In Light
Forevermore
Ruins
CD 2 (available in the Digipack)
Abracadabra (feat. Dero Goi / OOMPH!)
Voodoo Doll
The Art Of Love
Lily Of The Vale
Penta
Free Radicals
Live Pray Die Repeat
Quelle:
Napalm
Redakteur:
Frank Jaeger
Tags:
lord of the lost morgana thornstar
