LOST DIVISION: Erste Single 'The Queen' veröffentlicht
Die finnische Hard-Rock-Band LOST DIVISION hat die erste Single 'The Queen' veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt vom Debütalbum der Band. Es trägt den Namen "Cuts and Scars" und wird am 28.05.2021 via Inverse Records erscheinen. Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits vorbestellt werden.
Die Band sagt dazu: "The first single from LOST DIVISION's debut album "Cuts & Scars", which is released in the spring. 'The Queen' musically represents the more calm and melancholic side of the upcoming album. The heavy sound and at times sad atmosphere immerse the listener to dark vibes."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. In Memoriam 2.0
02. Trapped
03. Stay
04. I'd Rather Die
05. No God
06. The Queen
07. The Killer
08. Lovely Day
09. Insanity
10. Mayhem
