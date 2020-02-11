LUTHARÖ: Neue EP

Die kandadische Death-Metal-Band mit Power-Metal-Einschlag LUTHARÖ wird am 27.03.2020 eine neue EP mit dem Namen "Wings of Agony" veröffentlichen. Dazu wurde nun die Tracklist und das Cover enthüllt.



Die Band sagt dazu: "We are hoping to have a really good response from our fans. We want you all to be able to relate to the strong messages on this EP and find empowerment from it. We did experiment a lot more with this recording than our previous release. We picked the strongest songs we had written and also chose the ones that we felt complimented each other well. We feel this EP is darker but still melodic and embodies the same amount of energy that we convey live."

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Barren (5:21)

2. Diamond Back (4:31)

3. Blood Lightning (4:41)

4. Will To Survive (5:09)

5. Wings Of Agony (6:02)



Zum gleichnamigen Song 'Wings Of Agony' soll in den nächsten Wochen ein Musik-Video veröffentlicht werden.