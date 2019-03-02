L.A. GUNS mit neuem Album und Hörprobe!

L.A. GUNS wird am 29.03.2019 via Frontiers Music Srl. das neue Album "The Devil You Know" veröffentlichen.

Hört hier den Opener 'Rage':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uul_m8fb9zk

Die Tracklist von "The Devil You Know" liest sich wie folgt:

01. Rage

02. Stay Away

03. Loaded Bomb

04. The Devil You Know

05. Needle To The Bone

06. Going High

07. Gone Honey

08. Don't Need To Win

09. Down That Hole

10. Another Season In Hell

11. Boom (Digital- uns CD-Bonus)