L.A. GUNS mit neuem Album und Hörprobe!
L.A. GUNS wird am 29.03.2019 via Frontiers Music Srl. das neue Album "The Devil You Know" veröffentlichen.
Hört hier den Opener 'Rage':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uul_m8fb9zk
Die Tracklist von "The Devil You Know" liest sich wie folgt:
01. Rage
02. Stay Away
03. Loaded Bomb
04. The Devil You Know
05. Needle To The Bone
06. Going High
07. Gone Honey
08. Don't Need To Win
09. Down That Hole
10. Another Season In Hell
11. Boom (Digital- uns CD-Bonus)
