MAGNUM mit neuen Lyrik Video

Die britische Rock Band MAGNUM hat mit 'On Christmas Day (radio edit)' eine neue digitale Single und das dazugehörige Lyric Video veröffentlicht. Der Song befindet sich auch auf dem kommenden Compilation Album "Dance Of The Black Tattoo".



Seht euch das Lyrik Video hier an:







"Dance Of The Black Tattoo" erscheint am 08. Januar 2021 über Steamhammer/SPV als CD Digipak, 2LP Gatefold Version, Exklusive CD/LP Bundles mit Shirt (nur im Steamhammer Shop), Download und Stream: https://Magnum.lnk.to/DanceOfTheBlackTattoo



Tracklisting:



1 Black Skies (live) 6:06

2 Freedom Day (live) 6:20

3 All My Bridges (live) 4:55

4 On A Storyteller’s Night (live) 5:09

5 Dance Of The Black Tattoo (live) 5:53

6 On Christmas Day (radio edit) 4:21

7 Born To Be King 5:31

8 Phantom Of Paradise Circus 5:88

9 No God Or Saviour 5:24

10 Your Dreams Won't Die (live) 5:44

11 Twelve Men Wise And Just (live) 6:22

12 Show Me Your Hands (radio edit) 3:48

13 Not Forgiven (radio edit) 3:38

14 Madman or Messiah (radio edit) 3:41

