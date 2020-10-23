MAJESTICA - Video zur ersten Single 'Ghost Of Christmas Past'

2019 haben die schwedischen Symphonic Power-Metaller MAJESTICA ihr Debüt-Album "Above The Sky" veröffentlicht, jetzt ist die Band zurück und bringt nicht nur ein neues Album, sondern auch eine ganz besondere Überraschung für ihre Fans mit: Ein Weihnachts-Musical-Metal-Album namens "A Christmas Carol".



Das Album dreht sich um die berühmte Geschichte um Ebenezer Scrooge aus Charles Dickens Weihnachtsgeschichte "A Christmas Carol" und einen ersten Vorgeschmack zeigt das Video zur ersten Single des Albums: 'Ghost Of Christmas Past'. Es lässt sich nicht leugnen, Weihnachten steht quasi schon in den Startlöchern.





Trackliste:

1. A Christmas Carol

2. Christmas Story

3. Ghost of Marley

4. Ghost of Christmas Past

5. The Joy of Christmas

6. Ghost of Christmas Present

7. Ghost of Christmas to Come

8. A Christmas Has Come

9. A Majestic Christmas Theme

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ol8DlEPEaM&feature=youtu.be