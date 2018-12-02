MALEVOLENT CREATION mit neuem Album und Lyric-Video!

Die Death Metaller MALEVOLENT CREATION veröffentlichen am 18.01.2019 via Century Media das neue Album "The 13th Beast". Bereits jetzt kann man sich zum Song 'Mandatory Butchery' das ein Lyric-Video angucken:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUW-d75yhwI

Die Tracklist liest sich folgendermaßen:

01. End The Torture

02. Mandatory Butchery

03. Agony For The Chosen

04. Canvas Of Flesh

05. Born Of Pain

06. The Beast Awakened

07. Decimated

08. Bleed Us Free

09. Knife At Hand

10. Trapped Inside

11. Release The Soul