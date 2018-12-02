MALEVOLENT CREATION mit neuem Album und Lyric-Video!
Kommentieren
02.12.2018 | 17:49
01. End The Torture
Die Death Metaller MALEVOLENT CREATION veröffentlichen am 18.01.2019 via Century Media das neue Album "The 13th Beast". Bereits jetzt kann man sich zum Song 'Mandatory Butchery' das ein Lyric-Video angucken:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUW-d75yhwI
Die Tracklist liest sich folgendermaßen:
01. End The Torture
02. Mandatory Butchery
03. Agony For The Chosen
04. Canvas Of Flesh
05. Born Of Pain
06. The Beast Awakened
07. Decimated
08. Bleed Us Free
09. Knife At Hand
10. Trapped Inside
11. Release The Soul
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- malevolent creation mandatory butchery the 13th beast neues album 2019
0 Kommentare