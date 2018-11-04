MARILLION:

Das 1987er Prog-Meisterwerk der Briten wird über Parlophone am 23. November in einer ganz besonderen Ausgabe mit 4 CDs und Blu-ray oder 5 Vinyl-Alben neu veröffentlicht werden. Das Paket enthält unveröffentliche Demoaufnahmen und Live-Songs. Hier ist die gesamte Trackliste:

Disc One: 2018 Andy Bradfield & Avril Mackintosh Re-mix

Hotel Hobbies

Warm Wet Circles

That Time of the Night (The Short Straw)

Going Under (Alternate Version)

Just or the Record

White Russian

Incommunicado

Torch Song

Slàinte Mhath

Sugar Mice

The Last Straw

Happy Ending



Disc Two: Live at the Edinburgh Playhouse 1987 (2018 Michael Hunter Mix)

La Gazza Ladra

Slàinte Mhath

Assassing

White Russian

Incubus

Sugar Mice

Fugazi

Hotel Hobbies

Warm Wet Circles

That Time of the Night (The Short Straw)



Disc Three: Live at the Edinburgh Playhouse 1987 (2018 Michael Hunter Mix)

Pseudo Silk Kimono (Intro)

Kayleigh

Lavender

Bitter Suite

Heart of Lothian

The Last Straw

Incommunicado

Garden Party

Market Square Heroes (incomplete, featuring My Generation, Margaret, and Let’s Twist Again)



Disc Four: 1999 Remaster Demos

Beaujolais Day (Demo)

Story From A Thin Wall (Demo)

Shadows On The Barley (Demo)

Exile On Princes Street (Demo)

Sunset Hill (Demo)

Tic-Tac-Toe (Demo)

Voice In The Crowd (Demo)

White Russians (Demo)

Sugar Mice In The Rain (Demo)

Hotel Hobbies/ Warm Wet Circles (The Mosaic Demos)*

Just for the Record (Demo)*

Torch Song (Demo)*

Slàinte Mhath (Demo)*



Blu-ray Content

Clutching At Straws (2018 Andy Bradfield & Avril Mackintosh Re-mix)

48/24 PCM Stereo Remix48/24 LPCM Master Audio 5.1 Mix

48/24 DTS Master Audio 5.1 Mix

The Last Straw Clutching At Straws: Interviews with Fish and band

Promo Films (SD Content): Incommunicado, Sugar Mice, Warm Wet Circles

Audio Extras: Clutching At Straws (Original 1987 Album Mix)

Bonus Tracks (Audio Only): Incommunicado (Alternative Version), Tux On, Going Under (Extended Version)

Hi-Res Digital

Live at the Edinburgh Playhouse 1987 (2018 Michael Hunter Mix)



* previously unreleased