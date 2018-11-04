MARILLION: "Clutching At Straws" Deluxe Edition
Das 1987er Prog-Meisterwerk der Briten wird über Parlophone am 23. November in einer ganz besonderen Ausgabe mit 4 CDs und Blu-ray oder 5 Vinyl-Alben neu veröffentlicht werden. Das Paket enthält unveröffentliche Demoaufnahmen und Live-Songs. Hier ist die gesamte Trackliste:
Disc One: 2018 Andy Bradfield & Avril Mackintosh Re-mix
Hotel Hobbies
Warm Wet Circles
That Time of the Night (The Short Straw)
Going Under (Alternate Version)
Just or the Record
White Russian
Incommunicado
Torch Song
Slàinte Mhath
Sugar Mice
The Last Straw
Happy Ending
Disc Two: Live at the Edinburgh Playhouse 1987 (2018 Michael Hunter Mix)
La Gazza Ladra
Slàinte Mhath
Assassing
White Russian
Incubus
Sugar Mice
Fugazi
Hotel Hobbies
Warm Wet Circles
That Time of the Night (The Short Straw)
Disc Three: Live at the Edinburgh Playhouse 1987 (2018 Michael Hunter Mix)
Pseudo Silk Kimono (Intro)
Kayleigh
Lavender
Bitter Suite
Heart of Lothian
The Last Straw
Incommunicado
Garden Party
Market Square Heroes (incomplete, featuring My Generation, Margaret, and Let’s Twist Again)
Disc Four: 1999 Remaster Demos
Beaujolais Day (Demo)
Story From A Thin Wall (Demo)
Shadows On The Barley (Demo)
Exile On Princes Street (Demo)
Sunset Hill (Demo)
Tic-Tac-Toe (Demo)
Voice In The Crowd (Demo)
White Russians (Demo)
Sugar Mice In The Rain (Demo)
Hotel Hobbies/ Warm Wet Circles (The Mosaic Demos)*
Just for the Record (Demo)*
Torch Song (Demo)*
Slàinte Mhath (Demo)*
Blu-ray Content
Clutching At Straws (2018 Andy Bradfield & Avril Mackintosh Re-mix)
48/24 PCM Stereo Remix48/24 LPCM Master Audio 5.1 Mix
48/24 DTS Master Audio 5.1 Mix
The Last Straw Clutching At Straws: Interviews with Fish and band
Promo Films (SD Content): Incommunicado, Sugar Mice, Warm Wet Circles
Audio Extras: Clutching At Straws (Original 1987 Album Mix)
Bonus Tracks (Audio Only): Incommunicado (Alternative Version), Tux On, Going Under (Extended Version)
Hi-Res Digital
Live at the Edinburgh Playhouse 1987 (2018 Michael Hunter Mix)
* previously unreleased
