MARK DEUTROM: Album komplett im Stream

"The Blue Bird" heißt das heute veröffentlichte Werk: Youtube.

Diese Lieder sind enthalten:

1. No Space (1:29)

2. Futurist Manifesto (2:05)

3. Radiant Gravity (3:30)

4. O Ye Of Little Faith (7:02)

5. Our Revels Now Are Ended (1:17)

6. Hell Is a City (6:11)

7. Somnambulist (7:02)

8. Maximum Hemingway (04:56)

9. Through the Ringing Cedars (1:40)

10. They Have Won (4:09)

11. On Father's Day (01:34)

12. The Happiness Machine (4:17)

13. Nothing Out There (5:17)

Zu dem Lied 'Maximum Hemingway' gibt es auch ein Musikvideo: Youtube.

Erhältlich ist das Ablum als Gatefold-Vinyl oder Digisleeve-CD im Season Of Mist-Shop.