MARK DEUTROM: Album komplett im Stream
Kommentieren
"The Blue Bird" heißt das heute veröffentlichte Werk: Youtube.
Diese Lieder sind enthalten:
1. No Space (1:29)
2. Futurist Manifesto (2:05)
3. Radiant Gravity (3:30)
4. O Ye Of Little Faith (7:02)
5. Our Revels Now Are Ended (1:17)
6. Hell Is a City (6:11)
7. Somnambulist (7:02)
8. Maximum Hemingway (04:56)
9. Through the Ringing Cedars (1:40)
10. They Have Won (4:09)
11. On Father's Day (01:34)
12. The Happiness Machine (4:17)
13. Nothing Out There (5:17)
Zu dem Lied 'Maximum Hemingway' gibt es auch ein Musikvideo: Youtube.
Erhältlich ist das Ablum als Gatefold-Vinyl oder Digisleeve-CD im Season Of Mist-Shop.
- Quelle:
- Season Of Mist
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- mark deutrom the blue bird
0 Kommentare