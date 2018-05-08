MATER DEA: Neues Album

Die italienische Band MATER DEA wird am 08.06.2018 ihr neues Album "Pyaneta" via Rockshots Records veröffentlichen. Die Musik der Band ist von keltischen Einflüssen geprägt.



Die Band beschreibt das Werk so: "In this new album the stories are inspired by the deep interconnection that exists between every living thing and the largest sentient organism that hosts us, our planet Earth. It is an exhortation to the awareness of the environmental danger, a cry of hope for its future and a message of love for life in its gorgeous wholeness."



Zum Werk ist ein Album-Trailer verfügbar.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



1. Back To Earth (6:00)

2. The Return of the King (5:36)

3. One Thousand and One Nights (5:07)

4. Pyaneta (5:35)

5. Neverland (6:32)

6. S'Accabadora (7:08)

7. The Legend of the Pale Mountains (6:25)

8. Legacy of the Woods (5:51)

9. Coven of Balzaares (6:22)

10. Metamorphosis (Bonus Track CD version only) (5:41)

11. Bourrè del Diavolo (3:11)

Quelle: ASHER MEDIA RELATIONS Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: mater dea pyaneta album 2018 rockshots records