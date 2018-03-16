MEKA NISM: möchte Appetit auf neue EP machen
16.03.2018 | 17:37
Die Band MEKA NISM, die sich bereits 2006 gründete und einige Tonträger herausgebracht hat, wird noch 2018 eine neue EP namens "The War Inside" veröffentllichen. Das Titelstück gibt es schon einmal zum Konsum.
