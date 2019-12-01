MERAUDER mit neuen Stücken

Das Hardcore-Ensemble aus New York arbeitet an einem neuen Album, wie Frontmann Jorge Josado kürzlich ansagte:

"I would also like to extend my sincere apologies to the fans that didn’t get to see us due to the unforeseen events on this run. We look foward to making up some of those dates next year. In the meantime, we will be working hard on new Merauder material to be released in 2020. We will keep you posted as we move along." (Facebookseite der Band)

Das letzte Album "God Is I" ist 2009 erschienen.