MERCYFUL FATE: Re-Releases im Anmarsch!
12.10.2018 | 22:15
Na, wenn das mal kein Grund zur Freude ist?!
Fans und Vinyl-Sammler aufgepasst! Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht heute, am 12. Oktober, die legendären MERCYFUL FATE-Alben "Don't Break The Oath", "Melissa" sowie "The Beginning" neu als 180g Picture Discs.
