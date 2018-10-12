MERCYFUL FATE: Re-Releases im Anmarsch!

Fans und Vinyl-Sammler aufgepasst! Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht heute, am 12. Oktober, die legendären MERCYFUL FATE-Alben "Don't Break The Oath", "Melissa" sowie "The Beginning" neu als 180g Picture Discs.

Na, wenn das mal kein Grund zur Freude ist?!



