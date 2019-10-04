METAL DE FACTO: Details zum neuen Album

Die finnische Power-Metal-Band METAL DE FACTO wird am 22.11.2019 ihr Debütalbum "Imperium Romanum" via Rockshots Records veröffentlichen. Dazu wurde neben dem Cover nun auch die Tracklist veröffentlicht.



Diese liest sich so:

01. The Conqueror

02. Legionnaires’ Oath

03. Naturalis Historia

04. Inferno

05. Bacchanalia

06. Echoes In Eternity

07. Colosseum

08. Ides Of March

09. The Ascending Of Jupiter

10. Germanicus (feat. Maurizio Iacono)



Des Weiteren wurde zum Song 'The Conqueror' bereits ein Video für einen ersten Eindruck verbreitet. Dazu sagt Bassist Sami Hinkka (ENSIFERUM) folgendes: "'The Conqueror' is the opening track of the album and it tells about the founding myth of Rome. But instead of just telling once again the legend of the brothers Romulus and Remus, we played around with the idea of what did Romulus think after he killed his brother. And even though he saw the glory of Rome, could it have been even greater if they both would’ve still been there to rule together? Musically the song is exactly what we had in our minds when MDF was found: ass kicking power/heavy metal with fast pace, powerful vocals, catchy chorus, mindblowing solos etc."



Das Album wurde in den Goodman Studios and Tadaa Music Studio von Esa Orjatsalo aufgenommen und gemixt. Das Artwork stammt vom ungarischen Künstler Gyula Havancsák.

