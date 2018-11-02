METHEDRAS: Neues Album im Dezember

Die aus Italien stammenden Thrash-Metaller METHEDRAS veröffentlichen am 07. Dezember ihr neues, "The Ventriloquist" betiteltes Album via Massacre Records.

Folgende Lieder sind darauf enthalten:

1. A Deal With The Devil

2. Sham Knockout

3. Blind

4. Dead Silence

5. Fire Within

6. Stab Me Again

7. Alive Or Convict

8. Sleepwalking

9. Into The Maze

10. Watch Me Fall