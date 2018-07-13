MONGOL: Neues Album "The Return" erscheint im Oktober 2018
Kommentieren
13.07.2018 | 22:08
Die kanadische Folk-Metal-Bend MONGOL wird am 05.10.2018 ihr neues Album "The Return" via Sliptrick Records veröffentlichen. Neben dem Cover wurde bereits ein Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Prophecy of The Blind' veröffentlicht.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
Die kanadische Folk-Metal-Bend MONGOL wird am 05.10.2018 ihr neues Album "The Return" via Sliptrick Records veröffentlichen. Neben dem Cover wurde bereits ein Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Prophecy of The Blind' veröffentlicht.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Prophecy of The Blind (2:46)
2. The Return (4:38)
3. Sacrificial Rites (1:05)
4. Takhil (3:20)
5. Amongst The Dead (7:10)
6. To The Wind (5:59)
7. Dschingis Khan (3:07)
8. The Mountain Weeps (6:04)
9. River Child (5:25)
10. Warband (7:32)
- Quelle:
- ASHER MEDIA RELATIONS
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- mongol the return prophecy of the blind
0 Kommentare