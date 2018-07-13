MONGOL: Neues Album

Die kanadische Folk-Metal-Bend MONGOL wird am 05.10.2018 ihr neues Album "The Return" via Sliptrick Records veröffentlichen. Neben dem Cover wurde bereits ein Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Prophecy of The Blind' veröffentlicht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



1. Prophecy of The Blind (2:46)

2. The Return (4:38)

3. Sacrificial Rites (1:05)

4. Takhil (3:20)

5. Amongst The Dead (7:10)

6. To The Wind (5:59)

7. Dschingis Khan (3:07)

8. The Mountain Weeps (6:04)

9. River Child (5:25)

10. Warband (7:32)