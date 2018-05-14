MONUMENT mit neuem Song vom neuen Album

Die britische Heavy-Metal-Band MONUMENT veröffentlicht am 25.05.2018 ihr drittes Album mit dem Titel "Hellbound". Vorab gibt es mit dem Song 'The Chalice' die dritte Singleveröffentlichung daraus. Ein Video gibt es auch dazu:

Das Album enthält neun neue Titel und drei Bonus-Tracks:

1. William Kidd

2. The Chalice

3. Death Avenue

4. Nightrider

5. Hellhound

6. Wheels of Steel

7. The End

8. Attila

9. Straight Through the Heart

Bonus Tracks:

10. Creatures of the Night

11. Long Live Rock 'n' Roll (Rainbow cover)

12. Deja vu (Iron Maiden cover)

