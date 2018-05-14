MONUMENT mit neuem Song vom neuen Album
14.05.2018 | 21:32
Die britische Heavy-Metal-Band MONUMENT veröffentlicht am 25.05.2018 ihr drittes Album mit dem Titel "Hellbound". Vorab gibt es mit dem Song 'The Chalice' die dritte Singleveröffentlichung daraus. Ein Video gibt es auch dazu:
Das Album enthält neun neue Titel und drei Bonus-Tracks:
1. William Kidd
2. The Chalice
3. Death Avenue
4. Nightrider
5. Hellhound
6. Wheels of Steel
7. The End
8. Attila
9. Straight Through the Heart
Bonus Tracks:
10. Creatures of the Night
11. Long Live Rock 'n' Roll (Rainbow cover)
12. Deja vu (Iron Maiden cover)
