MONUMENT schickt den "Hellhound" los
Am 25. Mai wird das dritte Album der Briten unter dem Namen "Hellhound" auf uns losgelassen werden, und zwar in diesen Formaten:
Limitiertes Box-Set
- "Hellhound" Limited Digipack CD
- "Hellhound" Red/Yellow/Orange Marbled Double Vinyl (Boxset Exclusive Vinyl)
- Artwork / Band Photo Poster
- Signed Postcard
- "William Kidd" Official Flag 150x100cm
- Monument Logo Patch
Hier die Trackliste des Red/Yellow/Orange Marbled Double Vinyl (Boxset Exclusive Vinyl):
SIDE A:
1. William Kidd
2. The Chalice
3. Death Avenue
SIDE B:
1. Nightrider
2. Hellhound
3. Wheels of Steel
SIDE C:
1. The End
2. Attila
3. Straight Through the Heart
SIDE D (Bonus Tracks):
1. Creatures of the Night
2. Long Live Rock 'n' Roll (Rainbow Cover)
3. Deja vu (Iron Maiden Cover)t Logo Patch
Die normale Vinyl-Version wird die drei Bonustracks nicht enthalten.
