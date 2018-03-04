MONUMENT schickt den

Am 25. Mai wird das dritte Album der Briten unter dem Namen "Hellhound" auf uns losgelassen werden, und zwar in diesen Formaten:

Limitiertes Box-Set

- "Hellhound" Limited Digipack CD

- "Hellhound" Red/Yellow/Orange Marbled Double Vinyl (Boxset Exclusive Vinyl)

- Artwork / Band Photo Poster

- Signed Postcard

- "William Kidd" Official Flag 150x100cm

- Monument Logo Patch

Hier die Trackliste des Red/Yellow/Orange Marbled Double Vinyl (Boxset Exclusive Vinyl):

SIDE A:

1. William Kidd

2. The Chalice

3. Death Avenue

SIDE B:

1. Nightrider

2. Hellhound

3. Wheels of Steel

SIDE C:

1. The End

2. Attila

3. Straight Through the Heart

SIDE D (Bonus Tracks):

1. Creatures of the Night

2. Long Live Rock 'n' Roll (Rainbow Cover)

3. Deja vu (Iron Maiden Cover)t Logo Patch

Die normale Vinyl-Version wird die drei Bonustracks nicht enthalten.