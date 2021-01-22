MOONSPELL veröffentlicht neues Video 'All Or Nothing'!
22.01.2021 | 12:28
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht MOONSPELL am 26.02.2021 das neue Album "Hermitage" via Napalm Records. Zum Track 'All Or Nothing' wurde nun ein Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIAfdbVkbyw
Die Tracklist von "Hermitage" liest sich wie folgt:
01. The Greater Good
02. Common Prayers
03. All Or Nothing
04. Hermitage
05. Entitlement
06. Solitarian
07. The Hermit Saints
08. Apophthegmata
09. Without Rule
10. City Quitter (Outro)
