MOONSPELL veröffentlicht neues Video 'All Or Nothing'!

Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht MOONSPELL am 26.02.2021 das neue Album "Hermitage" via Napalm Records. Zum Track 'All Or Nothing' wurde nun ein Video veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIAfdbVkbyw

Die Tracklist von "Hermitage" liest sich wie folgt:

01. The Greater Good

02. Common Prayers

03. All Or Nothing

04. Hermitage

05. Entitlement

06. Solitarian

07. The Hermit Saints

08. Apophthegmata

09. Without Rule

10. City Quitter (Outro)