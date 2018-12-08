NEAL MORSE BAND zeigt neuen Song 'Welcome To The World'!
08.12.2018 | 15:37
Die NEAL MORSE BAND, bestehend aus Neal Morse (Gesang, Gitarre, Keyboards), Mike Portnoy (Drums, Gesang), Randy George (Bass), Bill Hubauer (Keyboards, Gesang) und Eric Gillette (Gitarre, Gesang) veröffentlicht wie berichtet am 25.01.2019 über Radiant Records das neue Album "The Great Adventure". Jetzt wurde zum Song 'Welcome To The World' ein Lyric-Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5W0u3megqts
