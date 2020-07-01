NEAL MORSE veröffentlicht neues Solo-Album

NEAL MORSE wird am 11.09.2020 ein neues Solo-Album namens "Sola Gratia" via InsideOutMusic veröffentlichen. Das Album ist in Zusammenarbeit mit Neals Lieblingsmusikern Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Gillette, Bill Hubauer und Gideon Klein entstanden, wird aber nicht unter dem Banner THE NEAL MORSE BAND veröffentlicht, da es nicht gemeinsam geschrieben und aufgenommen wurde, sondern "virtuell" im April 2020 während des Corona-Virus-Lockdown entstand und von Morse im Alleingang komponiert wurde.

Die Tracklist von "Sola Gratia" liest sich wie folgt:

1. Preface

2. In The Name Of The Lord

3. Ballyhoo (The Chosen Ones)

4. March Of The Pharisees

5. Building A Wall

6. Sola Intermezzo

7. Overflow

8. Warmer Than The Sunshine

9. Never Change

10. Seemingly Sincere

11. The Light On The Road To Damascus

12. The Glory Of The Lord

13. Now I Can See/The Great Commission