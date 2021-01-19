NERVOSA zeigt ein neues Video
Kommentieren
Die brasilianische Band NERVOSA kommt aktuell mit einem brandneuen Video um die Ecke. 'Under Ruins' stammt vom neuen Album "Perpetual Chaos", welches am 22.1.2021 via Napalm Records erscheint.
"Perpetual Chaos" Tracklisting:
01. Venomous
02. Guided By Evil
03. People Of The Abyss
04. Perpetual Chaos
05. Until The Very End
06. Genocidal Command
07. Kings Of Domination
08. Time To Fight
09. Godless Prisoner
10. Blood Eagle
11. Rebel Soul
12. Pursued By Judgement
13. Under Ruins
NERVOSA sind:
Diva Satanica (Vocals)
Prika Amaral (Guitar)
Mia Wallace (Bass)
Eleni Nota (Drums)
photo credit: Barbara Ciravegna
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records
- Redakteur:
- Frank Wilkens
- Tags:
- napalm thrash nervosa
0 Kommentare