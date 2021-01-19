NERVOSA zeigt ein neues Video

Die brasilianische Band NERVOSA kommt aktuell mit einem brandneuen Video um die Ecke. 'Under Ruins' stammt vom neuen Album "Perpetual Chaos", welches am 22.1.2021 via Napalm Records erscheint.

"Perpetual Chaos" Tracklisting:

01. Venomous

02. Guided By Evil

03. People Of The Abyss

04. Perpetual Chaos

05. Until The Very End

06. Genocidal Command

07. Kings Of Domination

08. Time To Fight

09. Godless Prisoner

10. Blood Eagle

11. Rebel Soul

12. Pursued By Judgement

13. Under Ruins



NERVOSA sind:

Diva Satanica (Vocals)

Prika Amaral (Guitar)

Mia Wallace (Bass)

Eleni Nota (Drums)



photo credit: Barbara Ciravegna