An sich war diese Veröffentlichung von Beginn dafür gedacht, den Fans das Gesamtwerk einer der bislang erfolgreichsten und wohl auch populärsten Bands, die jemals bei Century Media unter Vertrag waren, in gebündelter Form erneut anzubieten.

Durch den plötzlichen Tod von Warrel Dane im letzten Dezember ist "The Complete Collection" nun allerdings die erste Veröffentlichung die posthum erscheint. Das Label und die ehemaligen NEVERMORE-Musiker Van Williams und Jeff Loomis, die beide seit dem vergangenen Oktober in das Projekt involviert waren, bekräftigen ihre eigentliche Intention im Vorfeld erneut: Mit diesem Box-Set soll nicht durch die Veröffentlichung diverser "Schätze" ein schnelles, lukratives Geschäft gemacht, sondern den Fans das Gesamtwerk der Band in kompletter Version neuerlich zugänglich gemacht werden.

Auch als Tribut für Warrel ist die Sache nicht gedacht, auch wenn sein Beitrag zu den Alben gewaltig gewesen ist und wir nach dem Genuss dieses Sets seine unvergleichliche Stimme noch mehr vermissen werden. Vielleicht sollten wir uns einfach an seinen langjähriger Mitstreiter, Kollegen und Freund Jim Sheppard halten, der folgendes im Vorfeld der Veröffentlichung verlautbaren hat lassen:

"He is a tremendous loss. His lyrics changed the way I view the world. He was one of a kind and his bigger than life character will always be with us ...all we have to do is listen!”

Was erwartet den Fan nun, wenn er sich am 9. März schleunigst daran macht eines der auf 2000 Exemplare limitierten CD-Box-Sets zu erstehen?

Insgesamt 12 CDs, wobei neben sämtlichen Studioalben auch das Live-Werk "The Year Of The Voyager" sowie eine CD mit Demos und Raritäten enthalten sind. Weiters ein 80-seitiges Booklet mit sämtlichen Texten, diversen Fotos sowie Line-Notes und eine Poster-Flagge des 2005er Line-Ups.

Hier noch die Tracklisten der einzelnen CDs:

Disc 1: Nevermore (1995)

1. What Tomorrow Knows

2. C.B.F.

3. The Sanity Assassin

4. Garden Of Gray

5. Sea Of Possibilities

6. The Hurting Words

7. Timothy Leary

8. Godmoney

- Bonus tracks -

9. The System’s Failing

10. The Dreaming Mind (Demo 1992)

11. World Unborn (Demo 1992)

12. Chances Three (Demo 1992)

13. Utopia (Demo 1992)





Disc 2: In Memory (1996)

1. Optimist Or Pessimist

2. Matricide

3. In Memory

4. Silent Hedges/Double Dare (Bauhaus cover)

5. The Sorrowed Man

- Bonus tracks -

6. The Tiananmen Man (Demo 1996)

7. The Seven Tongues of God (Demo 1996)

8. Passenger (Demo 1996)

9. This Sacrament (Demo 1996)

10. 42147 (Instrumental Demo 1996)





Disc 3: The Politics Of Ecstasy (1996)

1. The Seven Tongues Of God

2. This Sacrament

3. Next In Line

4. Passenger

5. The Politics Of Ecstasy

6. Lost

7. The Tiananmen Man

8. Precognition

9. 42147

10. The Learning





Disc 4: Dreaming Neon Black (1999)

1. Ophidian

2. Beyond Within

3. The Death of Passion

4. I Am the Dog

5. Dreaming Neon Black

6. Deconstruction

7. The Fault of the Flesh

8. The Lotus Eaters

9. Poison Godmachine

10. All Play Dead

11. Cenotaph

12. No More Will

13. Forever





Disc 5: Dead Heart In A Dead World (2000)

1. Narcosynthesis

2. We Disintegrate

3. Inside Four Walls

4. Evolution 169

5. The River Dragon Has Come

6. The Heart Collector

7. Engines Of Hate

8. The Sound Of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

9. Insignificant

10. Believe In Nothing

11. Dead Heart In A Dead World





Disc 6: Enemies Of Reality – Original Mix (2003)

1. Enemies Of Reality

2. Ambivalent

3. Never Purify

4. Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday

5. I, Voyager

6. Create The Infinite

7. Who Decides

8. Noumenon

9. Seed Awakening





Disc 7: Enemies Of Reality - Remix & Remastered (2005)

1. Enemies Of Reality

2. Ambivalent

3. Never Purify

4. Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday

5. I, Voyager

6. Create The Infinite

7. Who Decides

8. Noumenon

9. Seed Awakening





Disc 8: This Godless Endeavor (2005)

1. Born

2. Final Product

3. My Acid Words

4. Bittersweet Feast

5. Sentient 6

6. Medicated Nation

7. The Holocaust Of Thought

8. Sell My Heart For Stones

9. The Psalm Of Lydia

10. A Future Uncertain

11. This Godless Endeavor





Disc 9: The Year Of The Voyager (2008) live album – CD1

1. Final Product

2. My Acid Words

3. What Tomorrow Knows/Garden Of Gray

4. Next In Line

5. Enemies Of Reality

6. I, Voyager

7. The Politics Of Ecstasy

8. The River Dragon Has Come

9. I Am The Dog

10. Dreaming Neon Black





Disc 10: The Year Of The Voyager (2008) live album – CD2

1. Matricide

2. Dead Heart In A Dead World

3. Inside Four Walls

4. The Learning

5. Sentient 6

6. Narcosynthesis

7. The Heart Collector

8. Born

9. This Godless Endeavor





Disc 11: The Obsidian Conspiracy (2010)

1. The Termination Proclamation

2. Your Poison Throne

3. Moonrise (Through Mirrors of Death)

4. And The Maiden Spoke

5. Emptiness Unobstructed

6. The Blue Marble and the New Soul

7. Without Morals

8. The Day You Built the Wall

9. She Comes in Colors

10. The Obsidian Conspiracy





Disc 12: Rarities & Demos

1. Temptation (The Tea Party cover)

2. The Purist's Drug

3. Crystal Ship (The Doors cover)

Recorded during the “The Obsidian Conspiracy” sessions

4. All The Cowards Hide

Recorded during the “Dreaming Neon Black” sessions

5. Chances Three

Recorded during the “Dead Heart In A Dead World” sessions

6. Love Bites (Judas Priest cover)

Recorded during the “The Politics Of Ecstasy” sessions

7. Termination Proclamation (Live in London 2010) – previously unreleased

8. Your Poison Throne (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

9. Emptiness Unobstructed (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

10. The Obsidian Conspiracy (Live in London 2010) – previously unreleased

Recorded on May 18th, 2010 at the O2 Academy in London, UK

11. Dead Heart In A Dead World (Demo 2000) – previously unreleased

12. We Disintegrate (Demo 2000) – previously unreleased

13. Insignificant (Demo 2000) – previously unreleased

14. Engines Of Hate (Instrumental Demo 2000) – previously unreleased

15. Acoustic Instrumental (Demo 2000) – previously unreleased

Rough demo versions recorded in 2000

