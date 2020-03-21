NIGHTWISH nehmen AMORPHIS auf ihre Europatour mit
Die finnische Band NIGHTWISH wird im November 2020 auf Tour gehen und hat nun ihre Landsleute von AMORPHIS als Support bekannt gegeben. Am 10.04.2020 wird das neunte Album "HUMAN. :II: NATURE" via Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht, welches dann auf der Tour vorgestellt wird.
Folgende Termine stehen fest:
NIGHTWISH EUROPA TOUR 2020
w/AMORPHIS, TURMION KÄTILÖT
16.11. N - Oslo - Spektrum
20.11. D - Leipzig - Arena
21.11. D - Dusseldorf - ISS Dome
23.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
24.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
25.11. F - Paris - AccorHotels Arena
26.11. B - Antwerp - Lotto Arena
28.11. D - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
29.11. LUX - Luxembourg - Rockhal
03.12. I - Milan - Lorenzini District
04.12. D - Munich - Olympiahalle
07.12. HU – Budapest - Arena
09.12. D - Bamberg - Brose Arena
10.12. D - Frankfurt - Festhalle
12.12. A - Vienna - Stadthalle
14.12. D - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle
16.12. UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
18.12. UK - London - SSE Arena Wembley
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
Disc 1:
01. Music
02. Noise
3. Shoemaker
04. Harvest
05. Pan
06. How's The Heart?
07. Procession
08. Tribal
09. Endlessness
Disc 2:
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra
