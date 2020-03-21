NIGHTWISH nehmen AMORPHIS auf ihre Europatour mit

Die finnische Band NIGHTWISH wird im November 2020 auf Tour gehen und hat nun ihre Landsleute von AMORPHIS als Support bekannt gegeben. Am 10.04.2020 wird das neunte Album "HUMAN. :II: NATURE" via Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht, welches dann auf der Tour vorgestellt wird.



Folgende Termine stehen fest:

NIGHTWISH EUROPA TOUR 2020

w/AMORPHIS, TURMION KÄTILÖT

16.11. N - Oslo - Spektrum

20.11. D - Leipzig - Arena

21.11. D - Dusseldorf - ISS Dome

23.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

24.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

25.11. F - Paris - AccorHotels Arena

26.11. B - Antwerp - Lotto Arena

28.11. D - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29.11. LUX - Luxembourg - Rockhal

03.12. I - Milan - Lorenzini District

04.12. D - Munich - Olympiahalle

07.12. HU – Budapest - Arena

09.12. D - Bamberg - Brose Arena

10.12. D - Frankfurt - Festhalle

12.12. A - Vienna - Stadthalle

14.12. D - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

16.12. UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

18.12. UK - London - SSE Arena Wembley



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

Disc 1:

01. Music

02. Noise

3. Shoemaker

04. Harvest

05. Pan

06. How's The Heart?

07. Procession

08. Tribal

09. Endlessness



Disc 2:

01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")

08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra