Die deutschen Death Metaller NIGHT IN GALES, die sich abgesehen von dem 2011er Album "Five Scars" rar gemacht hatten, kehren mit "The Last Sunsets" am 23. Februar über Apostasy Records zurück. Das Album, das von Dan Swanö produziert wurde, wird folgende Songs enthalten:
The Last Sunsets
Dark Millennium
The Mortal Soul
The Passing
Architects Of Tyranny
The Abyss
The Spears Within
Circle Of Degeneration
Kingdome Of The Lost
Cessation
In Pain, In Silence
Dust And Form
Eine erste Hörprobe gibt es in Form von 'The Spears Within', das die Band deutlich abgekehrt von den "Necrodynamic"-Zeiten zeigt, hier: Youtube.
