Die deutschen Death Metaller NIGHT IN GALES, die sich abgesehen von dem 2011er Album "Five Scars" rar gemacht hatten, kehren mit "The Last Sunsets" am 23. Februar über Apostasy Records zurück. Das Album, das von Dan Swanö produziert wurde, wird folgende Songs enthalten:

The Last Sunsets

Dark Millennium

The Mortal Soul

The Passing

Architects Of Tyranny

The Abyss

The Spears Within

Circle Of Degeneration

Kingdome Of The Lost

Cessation

In Pain, In Silence

Dust And Form

Eine erste Hörprobe gibt es in Form von 'The Spears Within', das die Band deutlich abgekehrt von den "Necrodynamic"-Zeiten zeigt, hier: Youtube.