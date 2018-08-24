NOCTEM: Im Herbst erneut auf Tour
Die spanische Black-Metal-Band NOCTEM wird im Herbst erneut durch Europa touren.
Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:
05/09 - The Black Heart / Londres (UK)
06/09 - The Old England / Bristol (UK)
07/09 - TBC (UK)
08/09 - Manchester Death Metal Feast / Manchester (UK)
22/09 - Sála Bóveda / Barcelona (Spain)
22/09 - Metal Infernus II Fest / Valencia (Spain)
23/09 - Caracol / Madrid (Spain)
26/09 - Bilbao / Stage Live (Spain)
28/09 - Coast Rock Fest / Emden (Germany)
29/09 - Frehafen / Gottingen (Germany)
30/09 - Db's / Utrecht (Netherlands)
02/10 - Blackland Festival / Berlin (Germany)
03/10 - MCP Apache / Fontaine L'eveque (Belgium)
05/10 - Peter Weiss Haus / Rostock (Germany)
06/10 - Slaktmanad / Hultsfred (Sweden)
Für Anfang 2019 wurde ein neues Album angekündigt.
- Quelle:
- Noctem Press Service
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- noctem martyrium rebel souls europatour 2018
