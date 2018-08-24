NOCTEM: Im Herbst erneut auf Tour

Die spanische Black-Metal-Band NOCTEM wird im Herbst erneut durch Europa touren.



Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:



05/09 - The Black Heart / Londres (UK)

06/09 - The Old England / Bristol (UK)

07/09 - TBC (UK)

08/09 - Manchester Death Metal Feast / Manchester (UK)

22/09 - Sála Bóveda / Barcelona (Spain)

22/09 - Metal Infernus II Fest / Valencia (Spain)

23/09 - Caracol / Madrid (Spain)

26/09 - Bilbao / Stage Live (Spain)

28/09 - Coast Rock Fest / Emden (Germany)

29/09 - Frehafen / Gottingen (Germany)

30/09 - Db's / Utrecht (Netherlands)

02/10 - Blackland Festival / Berlin (Germany)

03/10 - MCP Apache / Fontaine L'eveque (Belgium)

05/10 - Peter Weiss Haus / Rostock (Germany)

06/10 - Slaktmanad / Hultsfred (Sweden)



Für Anfang 2019 wurde ein neues Album angekündigt.

