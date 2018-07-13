NOTHING MORE: Als Support für BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE bestätigt
Die texanische Alternative-Rock-Band NOTHING MORE wird bei der kommenden Herbst-Tour von BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE den Support übernehmen. Weiterhin wird die Band OF MICE AND MEN am Start sein.
Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:
24. Oct. Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
26. Oct. Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
27. Oct. Palladium Cologne, Cologne, Germany
28. Oct. Zenith, Munich, Germany
30. Oct. Samsung Hall, Zurich, Switzerland
31. Oct. Estragon, Bologna, Italy
02. Nov. Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
03. Nov. Haus Auersee, Leipzig, Germany
04. Nov. Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic
06. Nov. Casino de Paris, Paris, France
07. Nov. Rockhal, Roeser, Luxembourg
08. Nov. Poppodium 013, Tilburg, Netherlands
10. Nov. Alexandra Palace, London, United Kingdom
11. Nov. Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, United Kingdom
