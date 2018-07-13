NOTHING MORE: Als Support für BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE bestätigt

Die texanische Alternative-Rock-Band NOTHING MORE wird bei der kommenden Herbst-Tour von BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE den Support übernehmen. Weiterhin wird die Band OF MICE AND MEN am Start sein.



Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:



24. Oct. Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

26. Oct. Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

27. Oct. Palladium Cologne, Cologne, Germany

28. Oct. Zenith, Munich, Germany

30. Oct. Samsung Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

31. Oct. Estragon, Bologna, Italy

02. Nov. Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

03. Nov. Haus Auersee, Leipzig, Germany

04. Nov. Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic

06. Nov. Casino de Paris, Paris, France

07. Nov. Rockhal, Roeser, Luxembourg

08. Nov. Poppodium 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

10. Nov. Alexandra Palace, London, United Kingdom

11. Nov. Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, United Kingdom

Quelle: Head of PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: bullet for my valentine of mice and men nothing more tour 2018