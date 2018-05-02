NOTHING MORE: Im Sommer auf Deutschland-Tour
02.05.2018 | 20:55
Die texanische Alternative-Rock-Band NOTHING MORE wird im Sommer einige Konzerte in Deutschland geben. Dabei wird die Band auch ihr aktuelles Album "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" den Fans vorstellen.
Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:
12.06.2018 Karlsruhe - Die Stadtmitte
21.06.2018 Frankfurt - Zoom
22.06.2018 Hamburg - HeadCrash
- Quelle:
- Wizard Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- nothing more the stories we tell ourselves tour 2018 alternative rock texas
