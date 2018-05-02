NOTHING MORE: Im Sommer auf Deutschland-Tour

Die texanische Alternative-Rock-Band NOTHING MORE wird im Sommer einige Konzerte in Deutschland geben. Dabei wird die Band auch ihr aktuelles Album "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" den Fans vorstellen.



Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:



12.06.2018 Karlsruhe - Die Stadtmitte

21.06.2018 Frankfurt - Zoom

22.06.2018 Hamburg - HeadCrash

