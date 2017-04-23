Napalm Records veröffentlicht neue Label-DVD

Das umtriebige Label Napalm Records wird Ende Mai 2017 eine aktuelle Werkschau namens "The Realm Of Napalm Records Volume IV." veröffentlichen. Der DVD mit Live-Mitschnitten und Videoclips wird noch eine Bonus-CD beiliegen. Folgende Musik ist zu erwarten:

Tracklist DVD:

Alter Bridge - Show Me A Leader

Hammerfall - Hammer High

Powerwolf - Army of the Night

Kamelot - Liar Liar (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

Delain - Suckerpunch

Devildriver - Daybreak

Otep - Zero

W.A.S.P - Scream

The Answer - Solas

Grave Digger - Healed By Metal

Jinjer - Words of Wisdom

Skindred - Volume

Moonspell - Extinct

The Agonist - The Moment

Serum 114 - Wilde Zeit

Civil War - Tombstone

John Garcia - Kylie

Megaherz - Einsam

Monster Magnet - The Duke Of Supernature

Alestorm - Drink

Xandria - Nightfall

Serenity - Follow Me

Visions of Atlantis - Winternight

American Head Charge - Let All The World Believe

Adept - Dark Clouds

Greenleaf - A Million Fireflies

Tracklist Bonus-CD:

Xandria - Call Of Destiny

Walls of Jericho - Reign Supreme

Draconian - Rivers Between Us (feat. Daniel Änghede)

Warbringer - Remain Violent

The New Roses - What If It Was You

Gloryhammer - Rise of the Chaos Wizards

Black Mirrors - Funky Queen

AHAB - Like Red Foam (The Great Storm)

Skalmöld - Niðavellir

Nervosa - Hostages

Diabulus in Musica - Earthly Illusions

Evil Invaders - Raising Hell

Be´lakor - An Ember´s Arc

Drescher - Unten

8kids - Blitzschlag

Toxpack - Willkommen im Klub