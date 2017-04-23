Napalm Records veröffentlicht neue Label-DVD
Kommentieren
Das umtriebige Label Napalm Records wird Ende Mai 2017 eine aktuelle Werkschau namens "The Realm Of Napalm Records Volume IV." veröffentlichen. Der DVD mit Live-Mitschnitten und Videoclips wird noch eine Bonus-CD beiliegen. Folgende Musik ist zu erwarten:
Tracklist DVD:
Alter Bridge - Show Me A Leader
Hammerfall - Hammer High
Powerwolf - Army of the Night
Kamelot - Liar Liar (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)
Delain - Suckerpunch
Devildriver - Daybreak
Otep - Zero
W.A.S.P - Scream
The Answer - Solas
Grave Digger - Healed By Metal
Jinjer - Words of Wisdom
Skindred - Volume
Moonspell - Extinct
The Agonist - The Moment
Serum 114 - Wilde Zeit
Civil War - Tombstone
John Garcia - Kylie
Megaherz - Einsam
Monster Magnet - The Duke Of Supernature
Alestorm - Drink
Xandria - Nightfall
Serenity - Follow Me
Visions of Atlantis - Winternight
American Head Charge - Let All The World Believe
Adept - Dark Clouds
Greenleaf - A Million Fireflies
Tracklist Bonus-CD:
Xandria - Call Of Destiny
Walls of Jericho - Reign Supreme
Draconian - Rivers Between Us (feat. Daniel Änghede)
Warbringer - Remain Violent
The New Roses - What If It Was You
Gloryhammer - Rise of the Chaos Wizards
Black Mirrors - Funky Queen
AHAB - Like Red Foam (The Great Storm)
Skalmöld - Niðavellir
Nervosa - Hostages
Diabulus in Musica - Earthly Illusions
Evil Invaders - Raising Hell
Be´lakor - An Ember´s Arc
Drescher - Unten
8kids - Blitzschlag
Toxpack - Willkommen im Klub
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records
- Redakteur:
- Mathias Freiesleben
- Tags:
- napalm records alter bridge devildriver alestorm xandria greenleaf skindred moonspell john garcia the agonist the answer otep grave digger kamelot powerwolf
0 Kommentare