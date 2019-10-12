Neue EP von THIRD CHAMBER angekündigt
12.10.2019 | 16:55
Die kanadische Death-Metal-Formation THIRD CHAMBER will am 8. November ihre neue EP "Harvesting Our Decay" veröffentlichen. Vorab gibt einen Textclip des Titelstücks bei YouTube.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- third chamber harvesting our decay
