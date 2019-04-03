Neuer Clip von ATLAS : EMPIRE

Die Progrock-Truppe ATLAS : EMPIRE aus Schottland hat bei YouTube einen Live-im-Studio-Clip ihres Liedes 'It's All In The Reflexes' hochgeladen. Das Stück ist vom aktuellen Album der Band, "The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet".





