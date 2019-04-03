Neuer Clip von ATLAS : EMPIRE
Kommentieren
03.04.2019 | 22:06
Die Progrock-Truppe ATLAS : EMPIRE aus Schottland hat bei YouTube einen Live-im-Studio-Clip ihres Liedes 'It's All In The Reflexes' hochgeladen. Das Stück ist vom aktuellen Album der Band, "The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet".
Die Progrock-Truppe ATLAS : EMPIRE aus Schottland hat bei YouTube einen Live-im-Studio-Clip ihres Liedes 'It's All In The Reflexes' hochgeladen. Das Stück ist vom aktuellen Album der Band, "The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet".
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- atlas empire its all in the reflexes the stratosphere beneath our feet
0 Kommentare