Neuer Song und Albumankündigung von PROTEST THE HERO!

Die Frickel-Kanadier von PROTEST THE HERO kündigen das neue Album "Palimpsest" für den 19.06.2020 via Spinefarm Records an.

Schaut euch hier das Video zur ersten Single 'The Canary' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-_62LT8A1Y

Die Tracklist von "Palimpsest" liest sich so:

01. The Migrant Mother

02. The Canary

03. From The Sky

04. All Hands

05. The Fireside

06. Soliloquy

07. Reverie

08. Little Snakes

09. Gardenias

10. Rivet