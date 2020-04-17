Neuer Song und Albumankündigung von PROTEST THE HERO!
Kommentieren
17.04.2020 | 13:01
01. The Migrant Mother
Die Frickel-Kanadier von PROTEST THE HERO kündigen das neue Album "Palimpsest" für den 19.06.2020 via Spinefarm Records an.
Schaut euch hier das Video zur ersten Single 'The Canary' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-_62LT8A1Y
Die Tracklist von "Palimpsest" liest sich so:
01. The Migrant Mother
02. The Canary
03. From The Sky
04. All Hands
05. The Fireside
06. Soliloquy
07. Reverie
08. Little Snakes
09. Gardenias
10. Rivet
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- protest the hero the canary palimpsest neues album 2020
0 Kommentare