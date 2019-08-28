Neues Album und Video von VOYAGER!

Die Australier VOYAGER veröffentlichen am 01.11.2019 das neue Album "Colours In The Sun" via Season Of Mist!

Schaut hier das neue Video zum Track 'Colours' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reFRCJzHN8I

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

1. Colours (4:05)

2. Severomance (4:23)

3. Brightstar (4:32)

4. Saccharine Dream (5:27)

5. Entropy (4:43)

6. Reconnected (4:48)

7. Now or Never (1:39)

8. Sign of the Times (3:47)

9. Water Over the Bridge (4:42)

10. Runaway (4:38)