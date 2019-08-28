Neues Album und Video von VOYAGER!
28.08.2019 | 21:48
Die Australier VOYAGER veröffentlichen am 01.11.2019 das neue Album "Colours In The Sun" via Season Of Mist!
Schaut hier das neue Video zum Track 'Colours' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reFRCJzHN8I
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
1. Colours (4:05)
2. Severomance (4:23)
3. Brightstar (4:32)
4. Saccharine Dream (5:27)
5. Entropy (4:43)
6. Reconnected (4:48)
7. Now or Never (1:39)
8. Sign of the Times (3:47)
9. Water Over the Bridge (4:42)
10. Runaway (4:38)
