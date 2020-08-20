Neues Album von SKYLESS AEONS angekündigt
20.08.2020 | 22:01
Die kanadische Extreme-Metal-Band SKYLESS AEONS will am 2. Oktober ihr neues Album "Drain the Sun" veröffentlichen. Als Hörprobe gibt es bei YouTube einen Audioclip zu 'Go Forth And Multiply'.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- skyless aeons drain the sun go forth and multiply
